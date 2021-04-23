RFG Advisory LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $210.28 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.