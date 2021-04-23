THK Co., Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THK in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.25 and a beta of 1.40. THK has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

