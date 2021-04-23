Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

BMTC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

