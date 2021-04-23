Basf Se Plans Dividend of $1.91 (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.9124 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

BASFY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

