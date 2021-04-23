Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.