Brokers Offer Predictions for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
