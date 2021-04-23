Oppenheimer Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $125.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

