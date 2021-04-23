CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.08 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It includes feature detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

