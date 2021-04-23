Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $604,687.59 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,498,950.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30.

NYSE SNAP opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

