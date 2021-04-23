51,802 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.