MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 29,345 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE NTR opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 316.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

