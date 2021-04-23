Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Premier Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.87 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.