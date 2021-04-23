Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

