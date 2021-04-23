Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $20.38 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

