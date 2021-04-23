Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,956.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

