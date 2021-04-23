Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

