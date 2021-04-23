Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $615.31 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.65 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.79 and a 200-day moving average of $514.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

