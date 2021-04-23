Busey Wealth Management Invests $239,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

STLD stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

