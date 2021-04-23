Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

IEA opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.54 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

