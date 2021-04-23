Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

