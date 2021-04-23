Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 227 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

AVB stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

