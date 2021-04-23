Arlington Partners LLC Invests $54,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

