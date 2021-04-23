Capital One Financial Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 499.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 915,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

