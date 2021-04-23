Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 209,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

NYSE AMP opened at $242.90 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $249.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

