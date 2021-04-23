Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 5,400 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,691,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC opened at $145.27 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

