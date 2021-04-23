Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

