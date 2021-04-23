Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,500 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

