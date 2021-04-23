Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Enova International has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

