The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

