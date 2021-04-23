Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

