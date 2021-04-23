TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

