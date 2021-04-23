IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 17th

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.40 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

