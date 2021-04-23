Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The recent momentum in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results that gained from stellar e-commerce sales and strength in Asia-Pacific region. Markedly, the bottom line showcased an improvement from the year-ago quarter. Brand strength, cost containment and better execution contributed to this upbeat performance. Although traffic trends remained soft in the company's owned and operated retail outlets, the overall rate of conversion remained robust. The company now envisions revenues to increase in 2021. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through ongoing product innovation, investments in own stores and acceleration of e-commerce, and selling more inventory at full price.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

