Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 14th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.