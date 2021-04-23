V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

