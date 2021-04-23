V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.44 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $101.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

