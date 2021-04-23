V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,016,000.

VO stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $231.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.35 and a 200-day moving average of $208.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

