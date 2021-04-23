Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

