Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of ALK opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

