Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQN. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NYSE AQN opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

