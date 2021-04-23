Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $99.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

