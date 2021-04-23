Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

