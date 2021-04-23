iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Get iBio alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iBio by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iBio by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iBio (IBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.