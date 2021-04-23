SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $20,772.37 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $20,772.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $52.65 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.