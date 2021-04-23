Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRK. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

