Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $231,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $73,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

