Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,686 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

