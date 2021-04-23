PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

