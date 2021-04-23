$0.26 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

