Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

